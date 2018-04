Napoli dropped two points in their Serie A title bid as they were held to a goalless draw by European hopefuls AC Milan at San Siro on Sunday.

The visitors extended their unbeaten run to five matches in the process and the point sees Gli Azzurri move to within three points of leaders Juventus, who take on Sampdoria in the early evening kick-off. The first place is now far 6 points with the direct match against Juventus next sunday.

