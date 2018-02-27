English

5-0 against Cagliari and Napoli made it 10 league wins in a row

Pubblicato il

Napoli made it 10 league wins in a row as they moved four points clear at the top of Serie A by thumping Cagliari.

 

Juventus had their game against Atalanta postponed on Sunday because of snow and Napoli took full advantage.

Jose Callejon opened the scoring with a curler, before Dries Mertens stabbed in his 15th of the season at the near post and Marek Hamsik bent in a fine goal.

Lorenzo Insigne added a penalty and Mario Rui then scored a stunning last-minute free-kick.

Napoli have not won the league since 1990, when Diego Maradona was playing for them.

Sponsor 2

Comments

comments

Articoli simili:, , , ,

Ti potrebbe interessare

Ultimi Articoli

Testata Giornalistica Sportiva.
Direttore Responsabile: Rosa Mele
P.Iva: 07533801218
Iscrizione ROC n. 23820 del 16/09/2013
Registrazione al tribunale n. 3751
Email: 100x100napoli@gmail.com

Visita la webtv di 100×100 Napoli

Copyright © 2016 IMele S.r.l. - Tutti i diritti riservati

To Top