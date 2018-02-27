5-0 against Cagliari and Napoli made it 10 league wins in a row

Napoli made it 10 league wins in a row as they moved four points clear at the top of Serie A by thumping Cagliari.

Juventus had their game against Atalanta postponed on Sunday because of snow and Napoli took full advantage.

Jose Callejon opened the scoring with a curler, before Dries Mertens stabbed in his 15th of the season at the near post and Marek Hamsik bent in a fine goal.

Lorenzo Insigne added a penalty and Mario Rui then scored a stunning last-minute free-kick.

Napoli have not won the league since 1990, when Diego Maradona was playing for them.

Comments

comments