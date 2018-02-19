Come on Napoli

English

Napoli beat SPAL for a ninth Serie A win in a row – a club record in a single season – to go top again.

 

Juventus had briefly gone top with a 1-0 win over Torino earlier on Sunday.

Allan gave Napoli the lead after a quick one-touch passing move ended with Jose Callejon playing in the Brazilian.

Marek Hamsik thought he had doubled their lead when he headed in Allan’s cross, but the goal was eventually ruled out for offside after video assistant referee (VAR) consultation.

Hamsik, the club’s all-time top scorer, was shown a yellow card for breaking the corner flag in his celebrations before the goal was disallowed.

