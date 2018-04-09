Napoli scored two late goals to keep their Serie A title dreams alive with victory over struggling Chievo.

Dries Mertens had a penalty saved for the second-placed hosts before Emanuele Giaccherini, on loan from Napoli, set up Mariusz Stepinski for the opener.

But substitute Arkadiusz Milik headed home Lorenzo Insigne’s cross to equalise with one minute left.

And 20-year-old midfielder Amadou Diawara curled home his first league goal in injury time to rescue a win.

Napoli are four points behind leaders Juventus, who beat Benevento 4-2 on Saturday, with the title rivals playing on Sunday, 22 April (20.45).

Napoli is still alive !

