Just a draw between Inter e Napoli.

It was s a tight tactical game at the San Siro with only a shot wide by Insigne and an effort by Candreva, parried by Pepe Reina, the clear opportunities in the first half.

The game did open up a bit after the break with Inter going closest to scoring with a free-kick by Cancelo that hit the post.

Juventus were the big winners from Inter’s 0-0 draw against Napoli as it means that they go top of the Italian table for the first time this season.

