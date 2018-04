After the draw against Sassuolo, Napoli is far 4 points to Juventus.

Sarri’a team loses the possibility to go to the first place waiting Juventus-Milan. The game was not the usual Napoli ‘s game, the important players Like Mertens or Insigne were not on their 100%.

Sassuolo passed on the 1-0 with the gol of Politano and then Callejon score the final 1-1.

Now Sarri’s team is far 4 points to Juventus and the way to scudetto is more complicated.

