Napoli, what a beautiful team

Napoli returned to the top of Serie A after a dominant victory over Lazio, despite conceding the opening goal.

 

The hosts fell behind to a Stefan de Vrij tap-in but Jose Callejon equalised just before half time after beating the offside trap and poking home.

Napoli then took control in the second half as a Wallace own goal made it 2-1 before Mario Rui’s shot deflected off Piotr Zielinski and flew into the net.

Dries Mertens then finished off a fine move, flicking home Zielinski’s pass.

The win was Napoli’s eighth in a row in Serie A and moved them one point clear of Juventus.

