Napoli made it 10 league wins in a row as they moved four points clear at the top of Serie A by...
Napoli beat SPAL for a ninth Serie A win in a row – a club record in a single season – to...
Napoli returned to the top of Serie A after a dominant victory over Lazio, despite conceding the opening goal.
Dries Mertens scored twice as Napoli recovered from falling behind after just 24 seconds to beat Bologna 3-1 and return to the...
Dries Mertens’ second-half goal earned Napoli a victory In Bergamo.
Napoli remain in the first position at the and of the first round.
Marek Hamsik broke Diego Maradona’s all-time scoring record for Napoli as they beat Sampdoria to remain top of Serie A.
Marek Hamsik equalled Diego Maradona’s record as Napoli’s all-time top goalscorer as the Italian side beat Torino to go top of Serie...
After the suffer win against Udinese, Napoli has to think on the match of friday against Juventus.
After the fantastic won against Milan, Sarri’s team can hope in Europe.
