The victory against Verona allows Naples to arrived on the first place before championship’ stop

With the turn number 20 of the championship the first part of the league is concluded. Napoles, with the victory against Verona, closed the first months of Serie A to first place in the standings.

With Saturday’s victory against Verona, Naples continues on its way to winning the championship. The goals of Koulibaly and Callejon allow the Naples to gain three important points in a match that was getting complicated minute after minute.

After 20 days of championship appears that we have a two-fight between Naples and Juventus, which won against Cagliari among many controversies.

Upon returning to the field, on January 21, Napoli will play against Atalanta, the team that eliminated the Partenopeos in Coppa Italia last Tuesday

