Antony verso il Manchester United per 100 milioni di euro. Napoli doppiamente coinvolto

Stando a quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano Antony sarebbe vicino al passaggio dall’Ajax al Manchester United per 100 milioni di euro.
Il Napoli è doppiamente coinvolto in questo affare.
Prima di tutto perchè l’Ajax è nel girone degli azzurri in Champions League e sta per perdere il suo talento migliore.
Poi c’è l’affare Ronaldo. Difficilmente il Manchester United farebbe un’offerta importante al Napoli per Osimhen dopo aver sborsato 100 milioni di euro (oltre ai 70 già spesi per Casemiro).
Manchester United are ‘confident’ to complete full agreement with Ajax for Antony in the next hours. All parties have agreed on negotiations around €100m fee, now time to structure the deal and get it done. 🚨🔴 #MUFC
Player’s camp also feeling that it’s now more than close. pic.twitter.com/pW6IAazSwP
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2022