Antony verso il Manchester United per 100 milioni di euro. Napoli doppiamente coinvolto

Stando a quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano Antony sarebbe vicino al passaggio dall’Ajax al Manchester United per 100 milioni di euro.

Il Napoli è doppiamente coinvolto in questo affare.

Prima di tutto perchè l’Ajax è nel girone degli azzurri in Champions League e sta per perdere il suo talento migliore.

Poi c’è l’affare Ronaldo. Difficilmente il Manchester United farebbe un’offerta importante al Napoli per Osimhen dopo aver sborsato 100 milioni di euro (oltre ai 70 già spesi per Casemiro).

