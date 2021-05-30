Social

De Paul, l’Udinese fissa il prezzo: l’Atletico prova ad anticipare Milan e Juve

Rodrigo De Paul sembra ormai lontano dall’Udinese (e dal Napoli). Ecco quanto scrive il giornalista Nicolò Schira su Twitter.

 

L’Udinese vuole 35/40mln di euro per vendere Rodrigo De Paul e preferirebbe farlo senza giocatori come contropartita. L’Atletico Madrid considera De Paul il primo obiettivo e ha offerto 25 milioni di euro la scorsa settimana, Milan e Juventus sono interessate al centrocampista ma non hanno ancora fatto offerte“.

