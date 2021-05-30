De Paul, l’Udinese fissa il prezzo: l’Atletico prova ad anticipare Milan e Juve

#Udinese want €35/40M to sell Rodrigo #DePaul and would prefer without players as counterparts. #AtleticoMadrid consider De Paul as the first target and offered €25M last week, #ACMilan and #Juventus are interested in the midfielder but they haven’t made a bid yet. #transfers

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 30, 2021