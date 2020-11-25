FIFA, Infantino: “Un giorno incredibilmente triste. Riposa in pace, Diego”

🗣️ FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “Today is an unbelievably sad day. Our Diego left us. Our hearts – of all of us who loved him for how he was, and for what he represented – have stopped beating for a moment. Rest in peace, dear Diego. We love you.”

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 25, 2020