[FOTO] Faouzi Ghoulam: “Ora dobbiamo solo difendere, restiamo a casa”

Il difensore algerino del Napoli Faouzi Ghoulam ha postato un messaggio sul suo profilo Instagram.
L’odeur de la pelouse verte. Les supporters. L’adrénaline dans un match. Je suis footballeur et ça me manque. Je joue sur l’aile gauche: j’attaque et je défends. Mais maintenant, nous devons juste défendre: restons à la maison. Le sport reviendra. Et ce sera plus étonnant que jamais. #FG31 #IDSDP2020 ⚽️ L’odore del prato verde. I tifosi. L’adrenalina delle partite. Sono un calciatore e tutto questo mi manca. Gioco sulla fascia sinistra: attacco e difendo. Ora però dobbiamo soltanto difendere: restiamo a casa. Lo sport tornerà. E sarà ancora più bello. #FG31 #IDSDP2020 💚 The smell of the green lawn. The supporters. The adrenaline in a game. I am a football player and I miss all this. I play on the left wing: I attack and defend. But now we just have to defend: let’s stay home. Sport will be back. And it will be more amazing than ever. #FG31 #IDSDP2020 💙