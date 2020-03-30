Social

[FOTO] La SSC Napoli e la sfida lanciata dai giovani tifosi

Pubblicato il
napoli

La SSC Napoli sul profilo ufficiale Instagram ha pubblicato un video dove una giovane tifosa palleggia con un arancia. Sfida lanciata, chi l’accetta?

