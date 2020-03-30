[FOTO] La SSC Napoli e la sfida lanciata dai giovani tifosi

La SSC Napoli sul profilo ufficiale Instagram ha pubblicato un video dove una giovane tifosa palleggia con un arancia. Sfida lanciata, chi l’accetta?
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🇮🇹 I nostri ragazzi hanno lanciato la sfida! E tu… come te la cavi? Posta un video nelle stories con #orangechallenge e tagga @officialsscnapoli! 🍊 🇬🇧 Our youngsters have laid down the gauntlet – now we want to see your skills. Share a story with the hashtag #orangechallenge and don’t forget to tag @officialsscnapoli! 🍊 💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre