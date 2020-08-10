[FOTO] Osimhen si scusa: “Sono ancora un ragazzo”

Il nuovo attaccante del Napoli Victor Osimhen con un tweet aveva attaccato duramente una fake news lanciata da alcuni giornalisti [LEGGI QUI].

Il calciatore nigeriano con un nuovo tweet si è invece scusato per aver usato frasi che i destinatari hanno considerato offensive.

Questo il messaggio di Osimhen:

“Per quanto non mi piaccia essere citato erroneamente o sottratto al contesto dai media, voglio scusarmi con Punch e altri giornalisti che si sono sentiti offesi per il tipo di linguaggio che ho usato nel mio post precedente. Mi dispiace, non siate irritati, sono ancora un ragazzo … Pace“.

As much as I dislike being misquoted or taken out of context by the media, I want to apologise to @MobilePunch and other journalists that felt offended for the type of language I used in my earlier post,sorry about it,make una no vex I still be una boy…peace❤️

— victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) August 9, 2020