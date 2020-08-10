Social

[FOTO] Osimhen si scusa: “Sono ancora un ragazzo”

Osimhen Napoli Ufficiale

Il nuovo attaccante del Napoli Victor Osimhen con un tweet aveva attaccato duramente una fake news lanciata da alcuni giornalisti [LEGGI QUI].

Il calciatore nigeriano con un nuovo tweet si è invece scusato per aver usato frasi che i destinatari hanno considerato offensive.

Questo il messaggio di Osimhen:

Per quanto non mi piaccia essere citato erroneamente o sottratto al contesto dai media, voglio scusarmi con Punch e altri giornalisti che si sono sentiti offesi per il tipo di linguaggio che ho usato nel mio post precedente. Mi dispiace, non siate irritati, sono ancora un ragazzo … Pace“.

 

