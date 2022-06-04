Il Bayern si prepara a cambiare in attacco: Sadio Mané è sempre più vicino

Nel Bayern Monaco si sta per attuare una rivoluzione in attacco, con Sadio Mané che si avvicina sempre di più al club tedesco.
Il Bayern ha individuato in Mané il sostituto ideale di Robert Lewandowski; il primo ha deciso di lasciare il Liverpool, mentre il secondo spinge per accasarsi al Barcellona a zero. Fabrizio Romano su Twitter, tra l’altro, riferisce che Lewandowski ha già un accordo con il Barcellona:
Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona, no way for other clubs as of today. He knows it’s still not easy to reach an agreement with Bayern – but he’s only waiting for FCB. 🚨🇵🇱 #FCB
Lewa has verbal agreement on a three year deal with Barça.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2022