Il Bayern si prepara a cambiare in attacco: Sadio Mané è sempre più vicino

sadio mane

Nel Bayern Monaco si sta per attuare una rivoluzione in attacco, con Sadio Mané che si avvicina sempre di più al club tedesco.

Il Bayern ha individuato in Mané il sostituto ideale di Robert Lewandowski; il primo ha deciso di lasciare il Liverpool, mentre il secondo spinge per accasarsi al Barcellona a zero. Fabrizio Romano su Twitter, tra l’altro, riferisce che Lewandowski ha già un accordo con il Barcellona:

 

