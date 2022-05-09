Il Summer Game Fest torna anche quest’anno! L’annuncio di Geoff Keighley

Qualche settimana fa c’è stato l’annuncio che l’E3 di quest’anno è cancellato ma Geoff Keighley ha rivelato che ci sarà il Summer Game Fest.
Il noto presentatore dei The Game Awards lo ha annunciato pubblicando un video sul proprio profilo twitter ufficiale. Video e annuncio che potete vedere di seguito:
Get ready!!@IMAX is teaming us with us for #SummerGameFest on June 9 and @TheGameAwards in December!
That’s right: Watch all the reveals, surprises and announcements with your friends in select IMAX theaters for full-scale immersion 🙂
This is going to be cool! IMAX LIVE! pic.twitter.com/dvQPIgqF09
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022
Per chi non volesse perdersi l’evento, l’appuntamento è alle ore 20.00 italiane di giovedì 9 giugno. L’evento si preannuncia pieno di annunci e World Premiere. Non resta che attendere il mese restante per vedere le novità videoludiche che saranno annunciate.