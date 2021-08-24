Calciomercato

Inter, Correa in prestito con obbligo

Correa Tucu Scheda Tecnica

Come riportato da Sky Sport, l’Inter starebbe per prendere in prestiti Joaquin  Correa della Lazio il prestito con obbligo, operazione totale da 30M più 1 bonus. Si stanno definendo adesso modalità pagamento, condizione del bonus e quando far scattare l’obbligo a favore della Lazio.

