Inter, Correa in prestito con obbligo

Come riportato da Sky Sport, l’Inter starebbe per prendere in prestiti Joaquin Correa della Lazio il prestito con obbligo, operazione totale da 30M più 1 bonus. Si stanno definendo adesso modalità pagamento, condizione del bonus e quando far scattare l’obbligo a favore della Lazio.

Di seguito il tweet:

ULTIM’ORA MERCATO

