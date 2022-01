Juventus, Zakaria atterrato a Torino: 5 milioni più 3 di bonus al Moenchengladbach

Juventus new signing Denis Zakaria has just landed in Turin. Done deal for €5m plus €3m add ons to Borussia Moenchengladbach. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus

Zakaria’s together with agent Hasan Cetinkaya – he will undergo his medical and sign until June 2026 as new Juventus player. pic.twitter.com/V6MeR0gq9E

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022