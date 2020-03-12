Notizie

L’UEFA convoca una riunione per martedì 17 per l’emergenza Covid-19

uefa pallone champions

Tramite il proprio profilo ufficiale social, la UEFA ha annunciato che per martedì 17 è prevista una riunione per discutere dell’emergenza Covid-19.

In questa riunione si discuterà del futuro delle competizioni europee e dei campionati nazionali, oltre a parlare di Euro 2020. Sarà una riunione in video conferenza e ad essere chiamati sono i rappresentanti dei 55 membri delle associazioni; oltre a loro ci saranno rappresentanti dell’ECA, delle leghe europee ed un rappresentante della FIFpro.

Le partite di Europa League, di questa sera, si disputeranno ugualmente mentre per la Champions League si deciderà in tale data.

Di seguito il post pubblicato con l’annuncio:

 

