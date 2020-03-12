L’UEFA convoca una riunione per martedì 17 per l’emergenza Covid-19

Tramite il proprio profilo ufficiale social, la UEFA ha annunciato che per martedì 17 è prevista una riunione per discutere dell’emergenza Covid-19.
In questa riunione si discuterà del futuro delle competizioni europee e dei campionati nazionali, oltre a parlare di Euro 2020. Sarà una riunione in video conferenza e ad essere chiamati sono i rappresentanti dei 55 membri delle associazioni; oltre a loro ci saranno rappresentanti dell’ECA, delle leghe europee ed un rappresentante della FIFpro.
Le partite di Europa League, di questa sera, si disputeranno ugualmente mentre per la Champions League si deciderà in tale data.
Di seguito il post pubblicato con l’annuncio:
👉 In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak. Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020. Further communication will be made following those meetings.