Oltre alla Premier League, chi scende in campo oggi?

Non solo la Premier League in campo oggi e domani, ma anche il campionato scozzese, quello belga ed infine il campionato turco.
Della Premier League ne abbiamo parlato in un articolo apposito, con il Boxing Day che vede anche il derby tutto londinese Arsenal-Chelsea. Oltre al campionato inglese, a scendere in campo tra oggi e domani ci sono la Premiership, la Jupiler League (campionato belga) ed il campionato turco.
Quali sono le partite in programma?
Premiership
Oggi, 26 dicembre:
- Rangers – Hibernian
- Ross County – St Mirren
- Aberdeen – St Johnstone
- Hamilton – Celtic
- Kilmarnock – Livingston
- Dundee United – Motherwell
Jupiler Pro League
Oggi, 26 dicembre:
- Brugge – Eupen
- Zulte waregem – Cercle Brugge
- Kortrijk – Gent
- Leuven – Oostende
- Standard Liegi – Sint-Truiden
Domani, 27 dicembre:
- Anversa – Charleroi
- Genk – Waasland-Beveren
- Anderlecht – Antwerpen
- Mechelen – Mouscron
Super Lig
Oggi, 26 dicembre:
- Goztepe – Karagumruk
- Trabzonspor – Galatasaray
Domani, 27 dicembre:
- Gazisehir – Alanyaspor
- Malatyaspor – Erzurumspor
- Denizlispor – Ankaragucu
- Basaksehir – Kasimpasa
Lunedì 28 dicembre:
- Konyaspor – Rizespor
- Genclerbirligi – Kayserispor
- Besiktas – Sivasspor
- Antalyaspor – Hatayspor