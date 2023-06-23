Notizie

Osimhen su Twitter: “Tornare a Olusosun dove i miei sogni calcistici sono iniziati mi fa venire la pelle d’oca”

Pubblicato il

Sul proprio profilo Twitter Victor Osimhen ha raccontato delle sensazioni vissute per il ritorno ad Olusosun, in Nigeria. 

“Tornare dove il mio sogno calcistico e il mio viaggio sono iniziati a Olusosun mi fa venire la pelle d’oca. Sono umile e grato per le radici che hanno dato forma ai miei sogni. Questo sono io che apprezzo ancora una volta il loro amore e supporto e amerò sempre Olusosun e le sue persone. Grazie!”

Comments

comments

Articoli simili:, , , ,
Commenta

Rispondi

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ultimi Articoli

To Top