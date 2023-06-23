Osimhen su Twitter: “Tornare a Olusosun dove i miei sogni calcistici sono iniziati mi fa venire la pelle d’oca”

Sul proprio profilo Twitter Victor Osimhen ha raccontato delle sensazioni vissute per il ritorno ad Olusosun, in Nigeria.
“Tornare dove il mio sogno calcistico e il mio viaggio sono iniziati a Olusosun mi fa venire la pelle d’oca. Sono umile e grato per le radici che hanno dato forma ai miei sogni. Questo sono io che apprezzo ancora una volta il loro amore e supporto e amerò sempre Olusosun e le sue persone. Grazie!”
Returning to where my football dream and journey began in Olusosun gives me so much goosebumps. I am humbled and grateful for the roots that shaped my dreams. This is me once again appreciating their love and support and i will always cherish Olusosun and it’s people. Thank You!… pic.twitter.com/NgfI50UYZ2
— Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) June 23, 2023