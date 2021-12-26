Calcio Estero

Premier League, oggi c’è il Boxing Day: le partite in programma

Pubblicato il
Premier League

La Premier League non si ferma ed anche oggi, 26 dicembre, le squadre scenderanno in campo per il Boxing Day.

Nella giornata di oggi sono due le big a scendere in campo: Manchester City e Chelsea. Questo il programma, con le partite visibili su Sky Sport:

  • 16.00 Diretta Gol Premier League – SKY SPORT UNO
  • 16.00 Manchester City-Leicester (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 18.30 Aston Villa-Chelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
  • 21.00 Brighton-Brentford (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

Domani, invece, ci saranno le seguenti partite:

  • 13.30 Arsenal – Wolverhampton
  • 16.00 Southampton – Tottenham
  • 21.00 Newcastle – Manchester United

 

