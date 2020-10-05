Notizie

Sassuolo – Boga guarito dal Coronavirus dopo due mesi

boga

Sassuolo – Ottime notizie, l’attaccante Jeremie Boga è finalmente guarito dal Coronavirus. L’annuncio del calciatore.

L’ala è stata tenuta fuori dai giochi per ben due mesi ed ora può finalmente tornare in gruppo.

