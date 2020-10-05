Sassuolo – Boga guarito dal Coronavirus dopo due mesi

Sassuolo – Ottime notizie, l’attaccante Jeremie Boga è finalmente guarito dal Coronavirus. L’annuncio del calciatore.
L’ala è stata tenuta fuori dai giochi per ben due mesi ed ora può finalmente tornare in gruppo.
𝐂𝐢𝐚𝐨 𝐚 𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐢
Il virus ora è dietro di me! 💪🏾
Non vedo l'ora di tornare ai campi con il gruppo! ⚽️🏟
Prenditi cura di te 🙏🏾
—#𝕁𝔹
— Jeremie Boga (@BogaJeremie) October 5, 2020