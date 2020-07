Sky, Il City ha l’accordo per Aké del Bournemouth. Sfuma Koulibaly

Man City have found an agreement to sign Nathan Aké from Bournemouth.

€43M will be the fee – paperworks time to complete the deal.

Pep wants him after problems for Koulibaly (Man City are still angry with Napoli because of Jorginho/Chelsea deal two years ago) 🔵 #MCFC #transfers

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2020