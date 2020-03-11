Europa League

UFFICIALE – Europa League, porte chiuse per Lask-United e Eintracht-Basilea

Pubblicato il
Europa League

Dopo il rinvio di Inter-Getafe e Siviglia-Roma, la UEFA annuncia che Lask-United e Eintracht-Basilea di Europa League si giocano a porte chiuse.

La UEFA lo ha annunciato attraverso il proprio profilo social, e potete trovare il post di seguito:

 

