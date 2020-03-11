UFFICIALE – Europa League, porte chiuse per Lask-United e Eintracht-Basilea

Dopo il rinvio di Inter-Getafe e Siviglia-Roma, la UEFA annuncia che Lask-United e Eintracht-Basilea di Europa League si giocano a porte chiuse.

La UEFA lo ha annunciato attraverso il proprio profilo social, e potete trovare il post di seguito:

Following decisions taken by the relevant authorities related to measures regarding the COVID-19 virus, two more upcoming #UEL matches will go ahead as scheduled but will be played behind closed doors.

🇦🇹 LASK – Manchester United FC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Basel 🇨🇭

