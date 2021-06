ULTIM’ORA Sky – Gattuso-Fiorentina, è addio dopo soli 20 giorni

Gennaro Gattuso is set to leave Fiorentina with immediate effect just 20 days after he’s been appointed, confirmed. ❌🟣 #Fiorentina

Problems on transfers strategy between Fiorentina board, Gattuso’s agent Jorge Mendes and Gennaro himself. They’re now working to part ways. https://t.co/iiXPKhx1uC

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021