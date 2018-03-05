English

Naples is stopped by Rome: the way to Scudetto is more complicated now

Napoli saw their lead over Juventus at the top of Serie A cut to a single point as Roma claimed a deserved win thanks to two goals from Edin Dzeko.

 

Cengiz Under and Diego Perotti also scored as Roma ended Napoli’s 10-match winning run.

Lorenzo Insigne had opened the scoring for Napoli, with Dries Mertens adding a stoppage time consolation.

Juventus earlier edged out Lazio 1-0 thanks to Paulo Dybala’s 93rd-minute strike.

With just seconds remaining, Argentinean forward Dybala tricked his way into the penalty area to hook the ball beyond goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Defending champions Juventus also have a game in hand on Napoli.

