Arek Milik su Instagram: “Buon Natale a tutti, passatelo insieme ai vostri cari e ai bambini”

View this post on Instagram

Spędźmy czas Bożego Narodzenia z bliskimi i dziećmi, bo nie ma nic piękniejszego niż wysłuchanie ich życzeń i marzeń. Życzę wszystkim Wesołych Świąt🎄🎅🏻💫 Passate il Natale insieme ai vostri cari ed ai bambini, perché non c’è niente di più bello che ascoltare i loro sogni… Buon Natale a tutti, da tutti noi. 🎄❤ Let’s spend Christmas time with our loved ones and kids, because there is nothing more beautiful than listening to their dreams … Merry Christmas to everyone, from all of us. 🎄❤