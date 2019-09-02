Social

[FOTO] Llorente saluta e ringrazia il Tottenham

IL neo-acquisto Fernando Llorente dal suo profilo twitter ha voluto salutare il Tottenham e i suoi tifosi.

“Dopo due stagioni meravigliose, oggi saluto il Tottenham. È stato un piacere indossare questa maglietta e ovunque io vada ci sarà sempre uno spazio nel mio cuore per il Tottenham e per i loro fan. Vi auguro tutto il meglio per questa stagione e per il futuro! Grazie”.

