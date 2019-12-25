Younes mette in palio la sua maglia su Instagram

View this post on Instagram

🚨🚨GIVEAWAY🚨🚨 I want to say "GRAZIE"! 🙌🏽 You can win a signed jersey! 💙 To take part you have to do: 1⃣ Follow my page 2⃣ Like this post 3⃣ Tag 2 friends in the comments below 👇🏽 Per partecipare dovete: 1⃣ Seguire la pagina 2⃣ Mettere "mi piace" al post 3⃣ Taggare due amici nei commenti sotto👇🏽 This contest ends at 29th Dezember and is not affiliated with Instagram. The winner will be announced in the comments. Good luck! 🍀 Buona fortuna!🍀