Social

Younes mette in palio la sua maglia su Instagram

Pubblicato il
Younes Napoli

Amin Younes, attaccante del Napoli, ha pubblicato un contest sul proprio profilo Instagram. Il vincitore avrà in regalo una maglia firmata da lui.

 

Comments

comments

Articoli simili:, , , ,
Commenta

Rispondi

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.

Ultimi Articoli

To Top