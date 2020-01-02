Il decennio di Milik: “Anni che mi hanno portato ad essere quello che sono tra gioie, sudore e dolori”

View this post on Instagram

2010-2020: dieci anni che mi hanno portato ad essere quello che sono oggi, tra sudore, gol, gioie e dolori. Sono pronto per scrivere pagine nuove, speriamo vincenti, insieme a voi…ricominciamo 💪 2010-2020: ten years that bring me to be what I am today among sweat, goals, joys and sorrows. I'm ready to write new pages, hopefully winners, together with you … let's start again 💪 2010 – 2020. 10 lat, które doprowadziły mnie tu gdzie jestem dzisiaj. Piękne gole, radość, ale również smutek. Jestem gotów, by dalej kreować swoją historię, mam nadzieję pełną zwycięstw razem z Wami. Zaczynamy znów!🙌💪