UFFICIALE – Berge, ex obiettivo del Napoli, va allo Sheffield

Sander Berge è un nuovo giocatore dello Sheffield United e ad annunciarlo è lo stesso club inglese; il centrocampista è l’acquisto più caro del club.

Di seguito l’annuncio pubblicato dal club sulla sua pagina Twitter. Berge era stato uno dei nomi accostati al Napoli per il centrocampo, non molto tempo fa.

United have once again smashed the club’s transfer record to secure the services of a highly-rated Norwegian international midfielder on a long-term contract.

Sander Berge has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at Bramall Lane. An undisclosed fee has been agreed ✍️

— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 30, 2020