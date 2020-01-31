Calciomercato

UFFICIALE – Berge, ex obiettivo del Napoli, va allo Sheffield

Sander Berge Genk

Sander Berge è un nuovo giocatore dello Sheffield United e ad annunciarlo è lo stesso club inglese; il centrocampista è l’acquisto più caro del club.

Di seguito l’annuncio pubblicato dal club sulla sua pagina Twitter. Berge era stato uno dei nomi accostati al Napoli per il centrocampo, non molto tempo fa.

 

