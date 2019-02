View this post on Instagram

OFFICIAL: Marek Hamsik joins Dalian Yifang Position: Midfielder BIRTH: 1987.7.27 Nationality: Slovakia Career: 2002–2004 Slovan Bratislava 2004–2007 Brescia 2007–2019 Napoli 2019– Dalian Yifang National Team Career 111 apps 22 goals Welcome to Dalian, Marek! #marekhamsik #dalianyifang